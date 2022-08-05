Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.0 %

UNM traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $35.90. 1,517,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

