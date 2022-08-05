USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Tops $0.0201

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $76,008.67 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,316.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00597947 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00265996 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00045791 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00013873 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
