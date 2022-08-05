V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 454,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,330,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

