V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 454,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,330,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of CRVL opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.