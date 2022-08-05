v.systems Market Cap Reaches $4.35 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,559,384,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,620,775,608 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

