Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

