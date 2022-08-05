Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (VALOR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $135,841.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.
Valor Token Profile
Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.
Buying and Selling Valor Token
