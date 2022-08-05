VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. 1,444,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,749,027. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

