Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VEA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 453,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

