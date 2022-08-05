Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $105.50. 40,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.