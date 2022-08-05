Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.