Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

