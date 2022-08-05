Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,645 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.95. 348,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.65.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
