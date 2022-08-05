Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Shares Up 1.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$94.99 and last traded at C$94.75. 87,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 184,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.81.

