Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. 64,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

