Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

