Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vapotherm from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 14,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 102.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

