Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$125.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,743. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 96,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

