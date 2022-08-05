Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Veil has a total market cap of $199,145.50 and $511.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,046.03 or 0.99940111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00222427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00254916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00056859 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

