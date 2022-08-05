Velas Reaches Market Cap of $97.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $97.04 million and $2.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002522 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,334,820,769 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

