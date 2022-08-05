Velo (VELO) Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Velo (VELO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Velo has a total market capitalization of $24.49 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

