Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,554,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ventas by 4,841.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 631,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $22,087,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

