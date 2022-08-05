Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

