Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

