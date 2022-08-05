Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

