VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:GSEO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 111.80 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 279,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.49. The company has a market cap of £472.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 98.55 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.46).

Insider Buying and Selling at VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

In related news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin bought 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.10 ($24,505.70).

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

