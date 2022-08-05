VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 322 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 322 ($3.95). Approximately 17,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 45,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.86).

VietNam Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £93.95 million and a P/E ratio of 206.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.76.

About VietNam

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.