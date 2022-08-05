VIMworld Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $59,589.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

