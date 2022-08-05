Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 19,427,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,304,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 422.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 347,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 66.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 224,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,427,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Virgin Galactic

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

