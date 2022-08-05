Virtue Poker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $134.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
