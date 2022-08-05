Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is RMB Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 40,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 50,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

