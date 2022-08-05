Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.