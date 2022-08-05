Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 407,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

