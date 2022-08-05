Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 2.1 %

VSTO opened at $29.28 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

