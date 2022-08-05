Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.79) to GBX 143 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.