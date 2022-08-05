Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €39.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €39.90 ($41.13) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of VNA stock opened at €30.21 ($31.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($62.85). The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

