Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA stock opened at €30.21 ($31.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vonovia has a one year low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a one year high of €60.96 ($62.85). The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

