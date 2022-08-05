Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.61

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 8705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 114,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

