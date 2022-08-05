Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOS stock traded up €0.25 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €37.10 ($38.25). The company had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €29.30 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €49.45 ($50.98). The firm has a market cap of $651.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.32 and a 200 day moving average of €36.95.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.