W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Purchases $88,692.90 in Stock

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Ellwood Brockbank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %

WRB stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 81.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 134,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

