Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

