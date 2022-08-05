Waltonchain Trading Up 22.5% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,576,617 coins and its circulating supply is 80,601,405 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

