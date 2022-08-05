Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $47.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.71 million and $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00105683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00265061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

