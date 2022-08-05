Warburg Research Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($111.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €111.75 ($115.21) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($75.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is €105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.86.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

