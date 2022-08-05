Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.6 %

WCN stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.53. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

