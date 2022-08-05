Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at UBS Group

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $349.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.14.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.63. 4,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,324. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.87 and a 200 day moving average of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

