Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.
Wayfair Stock Performance
W stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,407. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.91.
Insider Activity at Wayfair
In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on W. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
