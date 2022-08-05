Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,407. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

