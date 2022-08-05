Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.96.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:W opened at $62.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

