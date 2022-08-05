Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 14,214 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,753. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.