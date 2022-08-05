Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $60.81 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 22.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $60,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.