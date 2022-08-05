Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,138 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,800. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.