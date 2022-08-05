Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $92.29. 5,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

